Millie Bobby Brown cuddles with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, marks first Christmas together as a couple

Millie Bobby Brown, who starred in Godzilla vs. Kong, posted a joyful photo of herself and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi cuddling by the Christmas tree on Saturday. "Happy Holidays," Brown wrote beside the photo of herself putting her arms around her beau, who happens to be the son of rockstar Jon Bon Jovi.

Check out her post here:

However, Finn Wolfhard, Brown's Stranger Things co-star, posted a nice note of support in the comments area. "Y'all are cute," he wrote. Meanwhile, Brown and Bongiovi's relationship rumours initially surfaced in June, when he sweetly captioned a photo of the duo, "bff." Brown and Bongiovi were then seen strolling around New York City together around two weeks later. The couple made their public debut holding hands while strolling side by side as Bongiovi carried Brown's dog Winnie in a huge denim bag.

The Enola Holmes actress then posted a series of sunny photos of herself with Bongiovi on her Instagram Story in July. Brown, shown standing next to Bongiovi, puckered her lips for the shot behind a sticker that read, "Happy Weekend."

Meanwhile, as per Daily Mail, Brown will soon reprise her breakout role as psychokinetic phenomenon Jane 'Eleven' Ives in Stranger Things' fourth season, which will air on Netflix in 'July 2022.' The third season of the science-fiction series was allegedly the most-watched season to date, with 64 million member homes streaming within four weeks after July 4, 2019. According to Daily Mail, the two-time Emmy nominee, who famously shaved her waist-length hair for the part, received between USD 250K and USD 300K each episode for the third season.

