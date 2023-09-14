Millie Bobby Brown debuts new hair amidst Nineteen Steps promotion, fans compare her to ICONIC Blair Waldorf

Millie Bobby Brown, the Emmy-nominated actress known for her role in Stranger Things, has been making waves in 2023. Not only is she a Gen-Z fashion icon, but she's also recently engaged to Jake Bongiovi, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi. Now, she's adding another accomplishment to her growing list of achievements - author. Just yesterday, Millie celebrated the release of her debut novel, "Nineteen Steps," and her promotional tour for the book unveiled a surprising and captivating transformation.

Millie's style evolution

This year, Millie Bobby Brown has embarked on a style evolution that's turning heads. While promoting her book in London, she stunned everyone with a look that can only be described as a blend of '60s retro and quiet luxury. Known for her fearless approach to experimenting with her appearance, Millie sported brand new ultra-thick auburn hair extensions, a look that's perfect for the autumn season.

Millie hosted a book signing event at Waterstones in Piccadilly, where she showcased her retro-inspired outfit. She wore a fitted leather blazer with padded shoulders, paired with a matching mini skirt, cream suede ankle boots, and a Louis Vuitton box bag. What caught everyone's eye was her choice of hair accessory – a wide, chocolate brown elasticated hairband, reminiscent of the '60s fashion era.

Millie's hair transformation was a major highlight of her new look. Her hair was left down, styled in loose waves with a voluminous root. The most striking change was her deep auburn hair color, a departure from the bright blonde and brown shades she had sported earlier in the summer. This transformation showcases her boldness and versatility when it comes to style.

Chic Audrey Hepburn vibes

On the same day, Millie changed into an elegant ecru jumpsuit, paired with pointed white pumps – a nod to the Princess of Wales' favorite shoes this summer. She also swapped her brown headband for a white one and pushed it further back into her hair. This change gave her an Audrey Hepburn-inspired look, exuding sophistication and classic charm.

About Nineteen Steps

Millie Bobby Brown's debut novel, "Nineteen Steps," is not just about her style evolution but also about her literary debut. The book is a moving tale of love, longing, and loss, inspired by the true events of her family's experience during World War II. It's a poignant and heartfelt story that showcases her talent beyond the screen.

