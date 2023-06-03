Millie Bobby Brown dons two-piece to celebrate engagement with Jake Bongiovi in newly released pictures

British actress Millie Bobby Brown and American actor Jake Bongiovi's engagement took the world by surprise but despite being young the couple have been inseparable since they started dating. In newly released images, the 19-year-old Stranger Things star and the son of rockstar Jon Bon Jovi look happy and in love as they celebrate their engagement.

Millie Bobby Brown dons two-piece to celebrate engagement with Jake Bongiovi

Brown and Bongiovi look loved up in recently posted pictures by makeup artist Buster Knight. The images posted on June 1, 2023, are captioned, "[heart hands] Congrats to the cutest couple in the world! @milliebobbybrown & @jakebongiovi on their engagement [white heart emoji] you two are so perfectly matched!!"

In the pictures, the actress wears a lace white two-piece outfit with her brown hair parted in the middle. Knight further gave details of her makeup in the caption calling it "soft natural glowy" in the breakdown. Meanwhile, Bongiovi wore a simple green suit with a white dress shirt underneath it. Brown's hairstylist Pete Burkill also posted images from the celebration and wrote, "Congrats to this beautiful couple!" He proceeded to give a breakdown of how he styled the couple's hair for the event and which products he used.

In the images shared, Brown and Bongiovi stand in front of white balloons and a designer sign saying Mr. and Mrs. Bongiovi. While one picture, they pose looking at the camera, in another they are staring into each other's eyes while smiling. Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement on April 11 through their Instagram accounts. Brown posted a joyful black-and-white picture of them with Bongiovi's arms around her.

The diamond ring on the left-hand finger of the actress was a nod toward the engagement while the picture was captioned, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all [white heart emoji]." Meanwhile, Bongiovi posted two colored images from their beach trip where the proposal happened. "Forever [white heart emoji]," he captioned the two images.

The pictures are from a party celebrating Brown and Bongiovi's recently announced engagement. The popular couple began dating in 2021 and have continuously posted adorable pictures and selfies for fans and supporters giving them a glimpse into their lives. Bongiovi's recent birthday wish for Brown said, "I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core [red heart emoji]."

