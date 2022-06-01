Millie Bobby Brown drops a cute snap with Stranger Things BF Finn Wolfhard and real-life beau Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown's world collided in terms of real and reel as the actress dropped a cute photo of herself posing alongside her real-life boyfriend Jake Bongiovi and her on-screen love interest from Stranger Things Finn Wolfhard. Sharing the adorable snap of the trio together, Millie adorably captioned it as, "when two worlds collide."

The photo shared by Millie showcased her dressed up as her Stranger Things character Eleven while standing in front of a height chart between Finn and Jake. Brown went Instagram official with Bongiovi last year and the couple also made their red carpet debut this year as they attended the BAFTA Awards together. Jake recently also cheered for Millie at the premiere of Stranger Things Season 4 where the duo hit the red carpet again.

Millie recently also enjoyed a trip with her boyfriend to Barcelona. On May 22, she shared snaps of the two kissing and posing in front of La Sagrada Familia basilica. She captioned the carousel, "te amo," which translates to "I love you." As for her on-screen boyfriend Finn Wolfhard, the duo have become close after filming for the series over the years. The actress is known to share a great friendship with Finn and their other co-star Noah Schnapp.

Check out Millie Bobby Brown's post here:

Millie's recent photo with Jake and Finn received a lot of love from fans who were quick enough to leave some quirky comments on her post as they wrote, "millie Bobby and the multiverse of boyfriends" and other comments appreciating the trio.

As for Stranger Things, after an action-packed Part 1, Season 4 Volume 2 will release in July which will consist of the final two episodes of the season. The series has also been renewed for a fifth season.

