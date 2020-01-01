Millie Bobby Brown ends 2019 with an epic throwback video of herself crooning to Adele's song as a 7 year old

All of 15, Millie became one of the biggest breakthrough stars in a few years time and the actress reflected on it and spoke about how acting became her passion back in 2013.

With 2019 coming to an end, celebrities in Bollywood as well as Hollywood are reflecting upon all the good, bad and great things that happened to them in the year gone by. As for Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, she ended 2019 on a hilarious note and her Instagram is proof. All of 15, Millie became one of the biggest breakthrough stars in a few years time and the actress reflected on it and spoke about how acting became her passion back in 2013. In the post, Millie can be seen adorably singing Adele's high-pitched song with supreme confidence as a 7-year-old.

Reflecting on her growing up years, Millie wrote, "at the beginning of this decade I was 6 years old. going to school. making my class listen to me sing 24/7. probably not even thinking about where I'd be at the end of the decade. this video was taken in 2011 when I was 7 and utterly obsessed with @adele and still utterly obsessed. no change. this decade has been life changing, like seriously."

Speaking about her passion for acting, Millie added, "I found my passion in 2013 when I knew I loved being on camera. in 2014 -2015 I was begging casting agents to believe in me. in late 2015 Carmen Cuba, the duffer bros, shawn levy, and dan cohen but most of all @netflix believed in me. From there I've been all over the world meeting all of you. Met the most genuine people. grown up and learned many things. I'm turning 16 soon and I can confidently say I'm living my dreams out. this is what I want for every young person right now. thank you to everyone for all of your support. love you forever."

Check out Millie's Instagram post below:

Credits :Instagram

Read More