Millie Bobby Brown flaunts 'happy weekend' vibes in cosy photos with rumoured BF Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown spent her weekend with rumoured beau Jake Bongiovi and gave a glimpse of the same on her Instagram.
Millie Bobby Brown shares a cute photo with rumoured bf Millie Bobby Brown shares a sweet photo with Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things fame spent a romantic weekend with rumoured beau Jake Bongiovi as she shared photos of the duo posing outdoors in a gorgeous sunset setting. The pictures shared by Brown seem to be hinting at the duo making their relationship Instagram official. The 19-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi also shared a photo of himself along with the Stranger Things star on his Instagram story.

In the photo shared by Millie, the duo was seen sharing a hug as she wished her fans with a "Happy Weekend" caption. Although this isn't the first time that Bongiovi has shared a picture of Brown on his Instagram. Previously, he has shared a post where he referred to her as "BFF" along with a heart emoji.

Recently, the duo also made the headlines after they were seen walking hand in hand in paparazzi pictures after being clicked together in New York City.

Check out Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram post here:

Brown is rumoured to have dated David Beckham's son Romeo previously. As for her apparent romance with Jake, it has been reported that the duo has been dating since the past few months.

Apart from sharing pictures with Jake, the Stranger Things star later also shared a string of stories on Instagram where she was seen supporting England in the Euro 2020 finale against Italy. During the same, Millie shared a moving photo of English footballer Bukayo Saka being consoled in a post-game hug by his coach Gareth Southgate after their team lost out to Italy. Brown also shared British singer Adele's post where she appreciated the England football team's efforts to reach the finale.

