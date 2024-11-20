Millie Bobby Brown Flaunts Stunning Rings in First Appearance Since Italian Wedding
The "Stranger Things" star showcased her dazzling jewelry while attending New York Comic Con following her marriage to Jake Bongiovi.
Millie Bobby Brown made a glamorous return to the spotlight, displaying her sparkling wedding and engagement rings during her first public outing since tying the knot with Jake Bongiovi earlier this month in Italy.
The 20-year-old actress appeared at a panel during New York Comic Con to discuss her upcoming Netflix film, The Electric State. Onstage, her emerald-cut wedding ring, matching band, and engagement ring were on full display. Brown paired the eye-catching jewelry with a silver long-sleeve romper, black tights, and heels, completing the look with silver earrings.
Brown and Bongiovi, 22, exchanged vows on October 2 in a stunning ceremony at the historic Villa Cetinale in Tuscany. The bride wore a corset-style gown with a lace veil, while the groom donned a white suit jacket and black pants from Tom Ford. Bongiovi’s father, Jon Bon Jovi, complemented the groom’s attire.
Their Italian wedding followed a private ceremony earlier this year, officiated by Brown’s Stranger Things co-star, Matthew Modine. Jon Bon Jovi described the May nuptials as an intimate, family-focused event.
The couple, who began dating in 2021, got engaged in April 2023 during a tropical getaway. Brown marked the moment on Instagram, captioning photos from their grand celebration with, “Forever and always, your wife.”
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi continue to enjoy their journey together, from quiet beginnings in 2021 to lavish celebrations in 2024. Their love story, marked by romantic milestones, remains a blend of private joy and public celebration.
