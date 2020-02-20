Millie Bobby Brown hits back at media on 16th birthday; frustrated from 'sexualization, unnecessary insults'

Speaking out against the haters who have criticized Millie Bobby Brown for being "too mature," the Stranger Things star took to her Instagram page, on her 16th birthday, to speak about how she is frustrated from the "inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization and unnecessary insults."

Millie Bobbie Brown wasn't even a teenager yet when she starred as Eleven in Stranger Things and became a worldwide star! However, with fame and fortune came a ton of criticism, with media outlets and haters saying that Millie grew up way too early and that her dressing sense is way "too mature" for anyone's liking. Case in point, her latest look at SAG Awards 2020 drew a lot of hate for again, being "too mature." As Brown turned 16 yesterday, i.e. February 19, 2020, the actress took to her Instagram page to reflect on the struggles of stardom.

"Ya girls 16. 16 has felt like a long time coming. I feel like a change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed.," Millie started her post as she shared a montage video of different publications criticising the teenager as she was always bombarded by the paparazzi. Talking further about her insecurities, Brown continued, "The last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that. there are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me."

Check out Millie's heartbreaking, honest and raw video montage Instagram video below:

Taking a positive note in her concluding note and featuring home videos as well as her 16th birthday bash, which featured members of Little Mix as well as Meghan Trainor, Brown concluded, "But not ever will I be defeated. ill continue doing what I love and spreading the message in order to make change.

let's focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights.

don't worry I'll always find a way to smile. Leggo 16."

We're with you, Ms. Brown!

