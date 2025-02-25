Millie Bobby Brown on Emotional End to Eleven with Stranger Things 5: 'Don't Think Anyone Can Relate To...'

At the premiere of The Electric State, Millie Bobby Brown opened up about the emotional journey of saying goodbye to Stranger Things and her character, Eleven. Having played the role since she was 11, the 20-year-old actress shared how deeply she felt as the series wrapped its final season.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Brown shared how emotional it was to say goodbye to Eleven. "For me, it wasn’t like, ‘Let’s wrap on Millie Bobby Brown.’ It’s like, ‘That’s a wrap on Eleven,’” she said.

Watching her co-stars finish their scenes made it even harder. "Hearing those characters, even seeing my friends wrap, it was just really emotional for me," she admitted.

Brown also acknowledged that it’s a unique experience, adding, "I don’t think anyone can really relate to it because it’s such a niche kind of feeling. But it was really emotional, for me and for my family."

Brown’s time on Stranger Things has been a life-changing experience. She started the show as a preteen and grew up alongside her character, navigating both on-screen challenges and real-life changes.

Looking back on the final days of filming, she recalled, "I was on set, and I was like, ‘Well, I have one more day left.’ And I started crying." Even though she usually stays strong, the reality of it all hit her. Thankfully, her husband, Jake Bongiovi, was there to support her.

At the premiere, Brown shared how exciting it was to work with directors Joe and Anthony Russo. She recalled visiting one of their sets when she was just 13, never imagining that years later she’d be starring in one of their films. Now, with The Electric State, she’s gone from being a fan to a leading actress under their direction, a big milestone in her career.

Beyond her career, Brown is embracing personal changes as well. She recently debuted a platinum blonde look, marking a new chapter in her life.

This fresh start comes as she settles into married life with Jake Bongiovi, enjoying their time together on a farm in Georgia. With a busy career and a fulfilling personal life, Brown is growing and evolving both on and off the screen.