Millie Bobby Brown on challenges of growing up in the public eye: It can be 'overwhelming'

Millie Bobby Brown in a recent interview with The Guilty Feminist podcast admitted receiving 'gross' comments on social media and discussed the difficulties of growing up in the spotlight, admitting that she no longer posts anything personal online since she only publishes things she 'wants to put out there in the world.'

However, Stranger Things actress Eleven, who turned 18 in February, acknowledged that she's been 'dealing with it more' since the big day. As per Daily Mail, Millie spoke about getting sexualized remarks on the internet and said, "I have definitely been dealing with that more in the last couple weeks of turning 18.'" Millie went on to say that her Hollywood experience is a "good representation of what's going on in the world and how young girls are sexualized," adding, "I have been dealing with it – but I have also been dealing with that forever."

The actress went on to say that her personal experience is similar to that of any other 18-year-old and that it may be 'overwhelming.' Millie went on to say that she no longer shares personal information on social media and rather uses it to utilize her platform to do good.

Meanwhile, Millie will resume her role as the telepath Eleven in the highly anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things, which will premiere on May 27. Netflix has released the official Stranger Things season 4 teaser, just over a month before the show's return. The video provides a more in-depth look at the new mystery that the show's youthful characters will encounter while navigating the hazards of high school.

