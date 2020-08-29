  1. Home
Millie Bobby Brown opens up about dealing with anxiety, what her film Enola Holmes taught her & more

16-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown recently opened up about her struggle with anxiety caused by being in the public eye and how she deals with anxiety. Scroll down to read what she said.
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is getting candid about her personal life and mental health. The 16-year-old actress recently chatted with Glamour UK and discussed Enola Holmes, her anxiety and more. When asked about dealing with anxiety, she said: “I keep most things private in my life. Personally, I struggle with anxiety and in some ways, this has hindered it. When I’m having a bad day or I’m feeling very anxious, some things like when people say, ‘Oh, you looked bad at this award show because you looked like this or you looked like that,’ those things make me a little bit more anxious and that hinders me a little bit more,” she revealed.

 

She also discussed being her own biggest ally. “I think Enola Holmes also taught me that being with yourself, being your own biggest critic, being your own biggest support team is so important, too. I rely on myself to give myself self-love because that’s just literally the only way I can. I tell myself, ‘Wow. I did good in that,’ and I have to give myself love because that’s important. Everyone has to empower themselves.”

 

In case you missed it, Millie’s new film Enola Holmes dropped its trailer earlier this week. Apart from Brown, the film also features Henry Cavill who dons the shoes of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes. In a previously released teaser, it was revealed that Enola was Sherlock's little sister. The new trailer, however, revealed the case she is out to solve: The mystery of her missing mother. The trailer unfolds by showing Enola's bond with her mother, played by Helena Bonham Carter. However, fans quickly learn she goes missing on Enola's 16th birthday. 

 

Credits : Glamour UK, Getty Images

