Millie Bobby Brown REACTS to Criticism Over Looking Older in Blonde Hair Look at The Electric State Premiere

Millie Bobby Brown definitely knows how to slay, if that means owning a blonde hair look or slamming online haters. She did both at the same time after she was criticized by some people on social media for looking older because of her hair color.

In classic fashion, some netizens trolled her and shared negative comments on social media for her blond-colored hair, where many said that the Enola Holmes star looked much aged. The comments were heavily shared after she arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film titled– The Electric State on February 24.

The Stanger Things actress took to her Instagram stories on February 27 and shared a screenshot that consisted of an article by British Vogue. The headline of the article read, “No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks.”

At the bottom part of her Instagram story, the Godzilla: King Of the Monsters actress simply wrote, “thank you.”

For those unversed, in the carousel post that featured her look from the premiere event, which was shared on her Instagram account, Millie garnered many hate comments. A person wrote in the comments section, “You look fabulous, but seriously fire your stylist. It’s giving 40 something divorcee cougar.” Another wrote, “She looks horrible with that grandma hair. Someone gotta tell her.”

As far as her professional front goes, the performer will be seen in her latest venture – The Electric State which also features a talented and iconic group of actors including– Ke Huy Quan, Chris Pratt, Giancarlo Esposito, Stanley Tucci, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Colmon Domingo, Jenny Slate Devyn Dalton, Terry Notary, Alna Tydyk, Brain Cox, and many more.

The audience can expect The Electric State to hit Netflix on March 14, 2025.