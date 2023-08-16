Millie Bobby Brown ready to "close chapters" with Stranger Things 5; DEETS Inside

Actors have always been releasing their own beauty or skincare lines. Getting into the same lane, actor Millie Bobby Brown has come up with her signature fragrance line. It is called Florence by Mills Beauty. Well, this week, in the bid to promote her new line of products, MBB sat with WWD to talk about the products, her childhood, and many things related to this. But the one takeaway from the interview was concerning Stranger Things Season 5. When asked about the final season, Millie's response was something that did not go down well with the fans. Here's what the 19-year-old had to say.

"Close chapters" with Season 5

Upon asking about the products, Millie explained that she was never allowed to use perfumes even when she was young. As a result of this, she always wanted to work on a solution and bring in a naturally curated fragrance. This is where the inspiration of her line of products is based in. Later on, the actor was also asked about the final season of Stranger Things. With Season 5 going to the floors after SAG-AFTRA Strike ends, and most of the actors busy with their personal schedules, they were all aware that this will be the last time they were shooting for the Netflix show.

Millie was asked about what her last experience would be to be on the sets. To this, she replied that she’s spending time at home with Bongiovi and their many, many animals. The finale of “Stranger Things” will be bittersweet. But she is ready for "the chapter to close." The actor continued “I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year. You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

As of now, the shooting and production of the next season has not begun given the ongoing writers' strike. The season is expected to release in the fall of 2024. This section will be updated with all the information about Stranger Things Season 5. Thus, stay tuned.

