Millie Bobby Brown reveals THESE 2 Stranger Things characters' deaths were 'really hard to let go of'

*SPOILERS ALERT* Millie Bobby Brown is sharing her candid, honest thoughts on some of the most controversial deaths in Stranger Things. Fans of the popular series are used to saying goodbye to their favourite characters from season to season, but there are some deaths which still hurt way too much. The most recent one was Eddie Munson's (Joseph Quinn) heroic death in Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2.

During the premiere of Enola Holmes 2, Millie Bobby Brown addressed the controversial deaths that have occurred, so far, in Stranger Things, and how she has been affected by it, owing to the tight bond with her former co-stars: "Yeah, it sucks sometimes. I loved Billy [Hargrove]. I loved Dacre Montgomery, who was killed off in season 3. I had a really good relationship with him, so for me, it was really hard to let go of that. And the same thing with Papa in this season. I had a really good relationship with Papa. I had a really good relationship with Matthew [Modine], and to let him go was really hard."

To jog your memory, in Stranger Things Season 3's finale, Billy sacrificed his life to save Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) - much to sister Max Mayfield's (Sadie Sink) horror - and was stabbed to his death by the Mind Flayer. On the other hand, Papa gets killed by a sniper while trying to rescue Eleven in Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2 Ep 8.

Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Popular Stranger Things 5 Fan Theory ft. Eddie Munson

While we're yet to get over Eddie Munson's heartbreaking death in Season 4, a popular fan theory for Stranger Things Season 5 suggests the rockstar could return as Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) second in command. When asked about the same, Millie Bobby Brown gave a tight-lipped response: "I mean, it's a good fan theory."

Furthermore, Millie Bobby Brown kept away from spoiling Stranger Things Season 5. Even though Brown hopes the Duffer Brothers will bring back Papa for S5, she also stated that she's not that much in the know, when it comes to the storyline, as everyone thinks she is: "I really don't know. People say, 'Oh, you can't say too much, like don't spoil it.' I'm like, 'Oh no, I wish I could spoil it for you, I don't know anything.'"

Millie Bobby Brown added that the Duffer Brothers "don't tell" her anything, even quipping that you can go through her phone right now: "They never text me. They never tell me anything, because they know that I talk to people like you, and they know that I'm gonna spill the deets."

Well, we definitely can't wait to see how it all concludes in Stranger Things Season 5!

Are you excited about Stranger Things Season 5? Who do you think will die in the final season? Share your excitement and wildest fan theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.