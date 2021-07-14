Millie Bobby Brown’s team SLAMS TikToker Hunter Ecimovic for 'offensive' comments about Stranger Things star

While Millie Bobby Brown is yet to respond herself, her reps called out TikTok star Ecimovic’s remarks “offensive” and “hateful” in a statement.

Millie Bobby Brown’s team recently addressed the comments made by Tiktok personality Hunter Ecimovic about the Stranger Things star that were found to be distasteful. The social media personality shared a clip on Instagram Live with graphic descriptions, referring to himself as the “groomer” and the actress as “groomed” by him.

Releasing a statement to E! News on Tuesday, Brown’s representative condemned Ecimovic for his "lewd" comments on the actress. “Mr. Ecimovic's remarks on social media are not only dishonest, but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful," the statement read. "Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all”, the team added.

The social media star whose Instagram account has been deactivated ever since hasn’t publicly addressed the statement yet. However, in his Instagram Live, he was also seen laughing with his friends about the pictures Brown and Ecimovic took together in 2020.

In the footage, Hunter said, “There's no lawsuit at all...I was living in Millie's house for eight months. How the f**k is there a lawsuit? Her mom and dad knew about everything”, further adding to which he said, “I will never apologize—I hope you know that. I have nothing to apologize for, so make that clear. I have zero things to apologize for.”

The Enola Holmes actress is yet to address the issue publicly. Meanwhile, she was recently spotted with Jon Bon Jovi's 19-year-old son, Jake Bongiovi, and has also shared pictures of them hanging out together. The duo has been rumoured to be in a relationship since the past few months.

