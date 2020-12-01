Millie Bobby Brown seems to be upset; asks for respect from fans

Actress Millie Bobby Brown is upset after she was harassed by a fan for a video while she was shopping with her mother, and feels people should respect her personal space.

The "Stranger Things" star shared a tearful video on Instagram Story, recounting the uncomfortable incident when a fan filmed her without her permission. She has deleted the video from her social media now, reports eonline.com.

She said a young fan asked her to take a video, but when Brown declined, the girl filmed her.

In her black and white clip, Brown recalled: "She said, 'Can I take a video of you?' I said, 'Um, no'. But why would anyone want to be taken a video of? Of me? It's not like the both of us."

She added: "I don't need to justify it to anyone. If I don't want to be taken a video of, I don't have to be."

The fan didn't leave her alone. The actress continued her story, saying: "I was paying and she walked past me and began to video me again. And I said, 'I'm a human being. Like, what more can I ask from you?'"

At that point in the video, she began crying, and said: "She said 'So I can't take a video of a human being?' And I said, 'No, not when I said no'. It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary, and I just wish people were more respectful."

Brown explained that she would have been okay with a picture, but didn't want a video taken.

"I'm making this video to say, you have to show more respect for others. No matter who they are or what they do, show respect," Brown said.

She added: "I am totally fine now. But was emotional in the moment because I felt uncomfortable and disrespected. It is important to set your boundaries and to speak up. I love you guys. Be kind to one another!"

The actress shared: "I'm still trying to navigate this all and it's still overwhelming... Where are my rights to say no?"

The "Enola Holmes" star ended her video with a plea to her 40 million followers to be more courteous toward others. "You have to show more respect for others, no matter who they are, what they do. It's just manners," she said.

Also Read:Millie Bobby Brown looks gorgeous sans makeup; Take a look at her selfies

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×