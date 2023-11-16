Millie Bobby Brown sends Instagram into frenzy by posing in denim mini skirt and crop top; see PICS

Millie Bobby Brown, the 19-year-old sensation known for her role in Stranger Things, recently shared some fun and stylish glimpses of her life on Instagram. On November 14, she treated her nearly 64 million followers to a series of snapshots where she flaunted a chic denim micro mini-skirt paired with a sleek black crop top and a stylish leather jacket. The ensemble was completed with a sultry smokey eye, a glossy pink lip, and her brunette tresses styled in loose waves, creating a look that radiated confidence and sophistication.

Millie Bobby Brown slayed in Denim skirt

In the carousel of photos, Millie Bobby Brown struck playful poses, making sure to showcase her stunning diamond engagement ring, sparking excitement among fans. The actress playfully captioned the post as “Fun nights in denim,” inviting an outpouring of admiration from her followers. Comments flooded in, with fans expressing adoration like “UR SO BEAUTIFUL MILL MILL,” while a second one commented excitedly, "so ready for damsel and strangers thing 5 and the electric state. 2024 will be your year !!!! (Three white heart emoji)"

One fan couldn't help but express astonishment at Millie's growth, stating, "This girl was underage yesterday, how did this happen?" Another dedicated follower hailed her as the "IT girl of this new generation," underscoring her influence and popularity.

Remarkably, this wasn't the first time Millie shared photos of this particular outfit. On November 10, she had previously posted pictures from the same ensemble to promote her partnership with Essentia Water. In that post, she shared her enjoyment of an event with her Essentia water family in New York City, urging her followers to check the brand's page for an upcoming activity.

Millie Bobby Brown's engagement

These stylish snapshots coincide with Millie's engagement to Jake Bongiovi, 21, which she joyfully announced on April 11 with a romantic photo. The couple's happiness was met with congratulations from various well-wishers, including Paris Hilton.

The relationship between Millie and Jake first caught attention in June 2021, as reported by PEOPLE. Millie's vibrant social media presence not only showcases her evolving style and confidence but also provides a glimpse into her blossoming romance, captivating fans around the world.

