Millie Bobby Brown shares insights into the influence of her grandmother on her life

Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as Eleven in the hit series Stranger Things, recently shared some personal insights about her life and the profound influence her late grandmother had on her. In an interview with Republic World, she discussed her new book, Nineteen Steps, which draws inspiration from her grandmother's stories and experiences.

Millie Bobby Brown's bond with her grandmother

Millie Bobby Brown's grandmother, Ruth, played a significant role in her life. She revealed that her grandmother's passing in November 2020 due to Alzheimer's Disease was one of the hardest experiences she has ever endured. Millie chose to spend a substantial portion of her childhood with her grandmother, saying, "I love my parents but they are not as interesting as her." This deep connection led her to cherish her grandmother's stories and aspire to capture them for future generations.

Nineteen Steps is a tribute to her grandmother

Millie Bobby Brown's new novel, Nineteen Steps, is a heartfelt tribute to her late grandmother. The book is deeply influenced by her grandmother's tales of life during the war, which served as the foundation for the narrative. Millie, now 19 years old, expressed her fascination with the history of older generations and the captivating stories they have to share, even if some are "embellished or fictional." Through her book, she hopes to inspire others to engage with their grandparents and parents, urging them to explore their family history and embrace the wisdom of older generations.

Honoring her grandmother's memory

When recording the audiobook for Nineteen Steps, Millie Bobby Brown paid a touching tribute to her grandmother's memory. She lit a candle and placed her grandmother's picture in front of her during the process. Revisiting her grandmother's stories during this emotional journey was essential for Millie, who explained, "Losing her was one of the hardest things I've ever gone through, and I don't know if I necessarily healed from it fully." She emphasized the unique bond they shared, fueled by her fascination with her grandmother's life stories, particularly those related to the war.

The importance of cherishing older generations

Millie Bobby Brown's story serves as a reminder of the invaluable connection we can have with our grandparents and older family members. She encourages spending quality time with them and actively listening to their stories, no matter how embellished or fictional they may seem. She also advocates for volunteering at care homes, highlighting the wisdom and experiences that can be found within these communities.

