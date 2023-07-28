Millie Bobby Brown shells major 'Ken-ergy' vibes with new mirror selfie; Check fiancé Jake Bongiovi's reaction

Millie Bobby Brown seems to be feeling the heat from the Barbie movie as it continues to make waves in Hollywood. We've all been wearing pink-hued looks to show our support for the movie, but now the Stranger Things actor is taking it to the next level! She posted a mirror selfie on Wednesday and also received a cute reaction from her fiancé Jake Bongiovi.

ALSO READ: Who is Jake Bongoivi? Here's everything you need to know about Millie Bobby Brown’s fiance

Millie Bobby Brown flaunts her ‘KEN-ERGY’ in Barbie-inspired selfie

The Stranger Things actress posted a new photo to her Instagram account, captioning it, "It's giving kenn-ergy." She was dressed for the occasion in a deep red crocheted cap-sleeve top, a beautiful necklace, and gold chain earrings. She wore her hair in a disheveled low bun that framed her face with small pieces. The star also posted a snap of her phone case, which had a dog logo on the back.

Reaction of Millie Bobby Brown’s fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Actor Jake Bongiovi also contributed to the Ken aesthetic by posting a still from Ryan Gosling's performance in the film, featuring the actor in dark hues and a white fur coat.

Later, Brown's fiancé Jake Bongiovi expressed his thoughts on her outfit. He made a sweet comment on the post and wrote, "Pretty girl," followed by a pink heart emoji.

Some of the fans thought that the picture gives Ken-ergy vibes, while others fans said, "It's giving barbie + ken's daughter vibes."

While another netizen commented, "It is more like Barbie-nergy." "There’s no wayyy you’ll ever give off ken-ergy my love. You’re more than you’ll ever know," said a sweet fan.

Questioning why she wasn't in the new film, a fan commented on the post, "they should have casted you in barbie."

Meanwhile, Brown's new Instagram post comes after she posted some sweet pics from her fun-filled getaway to Six Flags over Georgia with her brother, brother-in-law, and her little sister Ava.

The Stranger Things star has yet to return to the show as she continues to deal with the effects of the WGA strike and the SAG–AFTRA strike.

With her debut novel Nineteen Steps set to be released this fall, she's not wasting any time

ALSO READ: How did Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi meet? Here’s the relationship timeline