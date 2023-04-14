Millie Bobby Brown shows off her new diamond ring in coffee ad after announcing engagement with Jake Bongiovi

Earlier this week, the Stranger Things star – Millie Bobby Brown surprised people as she revealed her engagement with Jake Bongiovi after dating for three years. In the Instagram post, the Enola Holmes actress shared a picture of herself wearing a huge diamond ring as she snuggled to her rumored fiance Jon Bon Jovi’s twenty year old son. She captioned the post, ‘I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all’. The couple’s close friends also congratulated them in the comment section. Here are more details.

Millie Bobby Brown engagement ring

Now, Millie Bobby Brown has shared a short video on Instagram to introduce her fans to her new coffee brand. In the video for the coffee ad, Millie can be seen wearing a huge diamond ring as she blew a kiss to the camera. The Stranger Things star can be seen in her natural look as she went on to promote her coffee brand.

Millie Bobby Brown captioned the post, ‘If you know me, you know I can't start my day without my morning coffee. I'm so excited that I can finally share Florence By Mills Coffee with you all! We have had so much fun creating and sampling the delicious coffee and I can't wait for you all to try the launch collection!’. The actress also said that she looks forward to ‘coffee chats together’ with her fans.

Earlier this week, Jake Bongiovi also shared the series of images from their engagement day and wrote ‘Forever’ in the caption.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have dated for three years and met through their friends. Though they went red carpet official only last year in March at the BAFTAs after the Stranger Things star turned 18.

