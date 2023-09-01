Millie Bobby Brown spends fun afternoon with her 'special someone'; drops an adorable PIC

Millie Bobby Brown is snuggling up with someone special who isn't her fiancé! Brown, best known for her role in Stranger Things, recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi. She recently shared an adorable post where she is snuggled up to a cutie, but, it is not her fiance, but her furry friend. In her recent post, the actress is seen snuggling with her pet cat. Brown gave an insight into her perfect afternoon as she spent some quality time with her furry friend.

Millie Bobby Brown shared an adorable post on social media

The Stranger Things star spent the day at home today, lounging on the couch in a pink terry cloth robe and playing her PlayStation 5. Her hair was tied up into a neat bun, and her face was makeup-free as she cuddled with a white and gray cat curled up to her breast, its head tucked lovingly under her chin.

The cat is just one of Brown's numerous pets, as she has a veritable zoo at home, including several dogs, a bunny, and two cats, though, as far as we know, she has never divulged the felines' names.

She captioned the photo, "knee deep in Hogwarts legacy," confirming that she was playing the contentious video game on the popular platform.

Meanwhile, Brown is an immensely proud pet mom. Recently pictured in a green trucker cap with a patch reading Dog Mom placed on it as she sat with two of her pups in a stroller photo, she commented, "Favorite Hat 3."

In fact, her affection for her pets prompted her to recently expand her beauty line, Florence by Mills, to include a pet apparel line. She said, "I wanted to bring everything that Florence by Mills represents to a very important part of my life: my beloved pets. My brand is all about encouraging young ladies to embrace their uniqueness and what makes them unique."

Millie Bobby Brown has spoken out about her feelings towards Jake Bongoivi

Millie Bobby Brown was certain that her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, was the one. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the Stranger Things star spoke about her future spouse, and stated that she knew he was going to be an important part of her life the first time they spoke.

She said, "I ran to my mother and told her, 'I really like him! When we initially met, we knew we'd never want to leave each other's side. You can't pinpoint why someone is 'the one,' it's just the feeling of knowing that's the person you want to spend the rest of your life with."

She continued, "I believe that so much of life is overthinking. He was the one thing that made total sense to me. As a result, I had nothing to think about."

Meanwhile, Brown and Bongiovi, the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi, announced their engagement on Instagram in April, nearly two years after a photo in June 2021 sparked romance speculations. Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown was most recently seen in the 2022 sequel to Enola Holmes, which was released in 2020.

