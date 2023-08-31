Millie Bobby Brown teases new book Nineteen Steps with adorable tongue selfie amid wedding preparations

Millie Bobby Brown, renowned for her portrayal of Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things, is stepping into the realm of literature with her debut novel. While best known for her acting prowess, Brown is set to showcase her writing talents with Nineteen Steps, a poignant narrative encompassing themes of love, longing, and loss. Brown recently shared a selfie on Instagram stories of herself with a stack of the copies of her book beside her. She looks absolutely adorable in a funny pose with her tongue out. She captioned her picture "soooo soon! (white hearts)"

The journey of Nineteen Steps for Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown, acclaimed for her role as Eleven in the hit series Stranger Things and her remarkable performances in projects like Enola Holmes, is now preparing to make her mark as a published author. Amidst her whirlwind of happenings, which include her engagement to Jake Bongiovi and her role in Netflix's upcoming film Damsel, Brown has introduced her debut novel, Nineteen Steps.

Personal inspiration and historic significance of Nineteen Steps

Nineteen Steps delves into the world of an extraordinary 18-year-old girl named Nellie Morris, set against the backdrop of London's East End during World War II. The story takes a dramatic turn when an air raid shatters Nellie's life. Drawing from her own family history, Brown has woven inspiration from her grandmother Ruth's tales into the narrative. Ruth, a survivor of the 1943 Bethnal Green tube incident—a tragic event that left a profound mark on history—served as a poignant muse for Brown's creative endeavor.

Release of Nineteen Steps

Nineteen Steps is set to be released on September 12, 2023, Brown's fans and literary enthusiasts can anticipate a narrative that echoes her personal ties and honors her grandmother's resilience. Through her novel, Millie Bobby Brown aims to immortalize a piece of history while exploring themes that resonate deeply with readers—love, longing, and the indomitable strength that can emerge even amidst the darkest of times. The release of the novel marks Brown's debut as a published author.

