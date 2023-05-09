Millie Bobby Brown wishes fiance Jake Bongiovi on 21st birthday, shares memories of them ‘exploring together’

On May 7, 2023, Jake Bongiovi turned 21 years old and received a heartfelt tribute from his fiancée Millie Bobby Brown on Instagram.

This touching tribute comes just short a month after Millie and Jake got engaged after two years of dating. The duo shared the happy news via Instagram posts on April 11, as Millie Bobby Brown flaunted her huge diamond ring. Here is everything to know about the same.

Millie Bobby Brown birthday tribute to Jake Bongiovi

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown posted a touching tribute to her fiancé on his 21st birthday. The actress posted a series of photos of herself and Jake holding hands as they walked in various locations. The photo dump shows the couple always staying close to each other whether it is on the streets or at the red carpet events.

Brown captioned the post, ‘This sums us up. In bliss, exploring together. I am eternally holding your hand. Happy birthday fiancé. I love you’. The actress further added a red heart emoji at the end of the caption.

After engagement Jake Bongiovi also joined Millie Bobby Brown in Italy for her Stranger Things appearance before the actress jetted off to Japan for Comic Con in Osaka.

Though Jake and Millie look very much in love with each other, they received social media backlash for getting engaged at such a young age. Jake’s father Jon Bon Jovi came to their defense when asked if the newly engaged couple may be too young to get married. To this Rock & Roll famer replied, ‘I don’t know if age matters. If you find the right partner and you grow together…I think that would be my advice, really. Growing together is wise’.

