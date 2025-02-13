Millie Bobby Brown's 10 Million USD Fees For Enola Homes 2 Gets Leaked: Actor Says People Are 'Bit Too Lax'

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the highly talented young actors in the Hollywood film industry. The actress who impressed us in Stanger Things recently opened up about how her film contracts were leaked online.

In her Vanity Fair cover story, she spoke of how her contract for Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2 was leaked, in which she didn't just star but also served as one of its producers. For those unversed, back in July 2022, a report surfaced suggesting that Millie Bobby Brown was making $10 million for Enola Holmes 2, per Variety.

This ultimately made the actress the highest-paid young actor under the age of 20.

Soon, came many leaks that spoke of her Stanger Things salary, suggesting that the actress from Godzilla Vs. Kong was earning at least $250,000 per episode since the third season of the sci-fi thriller.

Talking in her cover story, while stressing that she always felt protected by her parents and the Netflix family, she went on to add that the information should have been protected.

“It just puts children in a really dangerous situation,” the Damsel actress added also expressing how the industry is a “bit too lax about” children. Recalling that her parents had a lot of eyes on them, she also credited her family for protecting her.

The Intruders actress also mentioned how her parents have taught her to say “no” at a very young age. “I think it’s a very powerful word. My mom is very knowing and wise, and she advocates for herself. My dad has always been someone who pushes me to stand up for myself and never settle for anything less than what I deserve,” the actress mentioned.

Brown can be seen next in Netflix’s The Electric State which will be streaming on March 14, 2025.