Millie Bobby Brown's SAG Awards outfit criticised by Twitterati for being too 'mature' for a teenager

Millie Bobby Brown's SAG Awards outfit is being criticised on Twitter for being too 'mature' for the teenage star. Here’s what people are saying.

Millie Bobby looked absolutely stunning in a white outfit as she posed for the photographers at the SAG Awards 2020. However, it turns out that in addition to dropping some Jaws, the Stranger Things actress also managed to raise some eyebrows with the dress. The 15-year-old actress is being criticised on social media for looking too mature for a teenage star. Millie attended the red carpet in a Louis Vuitton outfit and people think it did not suit the teenage star.

Millie wore a long-coat and pant combo with a deep V-neck cut for the award ceremony. Reportedly, the dress was specially designed keeping her taste in mind. She completed her look with diamond accessories from Cartier and youthful makeup with soft neutral colours. She even told People that she wanted to go with a more masculine dress, but the designers decided to go for a feminine look. While the dress earned her a lot of compliments on the red carpet, many social media users trolled her for not acting her age.

Millie Bobby Brown is 15 years old. Everyone who is responsible for this look needs to get fired https://t.co/jK0rnB3VhU — Miranda Priestly’s Hair (@naledimashishi) January 20, 2020

She looks like she could be Natalie Portman or Celine Dion. I don't see a 15 year old here. She looks like she's an adult cast member crashing the teen photo. pic.twitter.com/dc3a7nKgl2 — Janelle Belgrave L.Ac (@JSoAbove) January 20, 2020

i showed the pics of some famous teenagers like danielle cohn and millie bobby brown to my mom and she said they all look like in their 30s — Cess//a flop (@tayligion13) January 22, 2020

millie bobby brown is 15 but looks older than me wtf — lea (@iinosukes) January 22, 2020

“Millie Bobby Brown is 15 years old. Everyone who is responsible for this look needs to get fired,” a Twitter user wrote. “She looks like she could be Natalie Portman or Celine Dion. I don't see a 15 year old here. She looks like she's an adult cast member crashing the teen photo,” another wrote. “i showed the pics of some famous teenagers like danielle cohn and millie bobby brown to my mom and she said they all look like in their 30s,” another tweet read.

However, while many were busy criticising the actress her fans defended her by stating that she cannot be trolled for having a better dressing sense and she can wear whatever she feels like. “Im so tired of y’all talking about millie bobby brown’s clothes and comparing her to other girls, let sis dress however she wants. this is coming from someone who is the same age as her,” a fan wrote. “people are jealous of millie bobby brown because she can afford a louis vuitton suit at the age of 15,” another tweeted. A fan also slammed the trolls for sexualising a teenage girl. “How are you going to be concerned about minors being sexualized when you’re the one staring at millie bobby brown’s cleavage? sounds like a you problem to me,” the tweet read.

im so tired of y’all talking about millie bobby brown’s clothes and comparing her to other girls, let sis dress however she wants. this is coming from someone who is the same age as her, pls stfu — | loves pen and alyssa (@posiesaltzpark) January 22, 2020

people are jealous of millie bobby brown because she can afford a louis vuitton suit at the age of 15 — ً (@prfctmlvn) January 22, 2020

how are you going to be concerned about minors being sexualized when you’re the one staring at millie bobby brown’s cleavage? sounds like a you problem to me — alex | fan (@swiftlynatalia) January 22, 2020

why does stan twitter keep on talking about millie bobby brown's outfits like lmao she's 15 years old let the girl live — sophia (@fadierights) January 22, 2020

Before they reunite for the upcoming season of the popular series Stranger Things, the cast of the Netflix series came together on the red carpet of the SAG Awards 2020. Millie was joined by her co-stars Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and others. Real-life couple Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, who play Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers on the show, walked in together.

