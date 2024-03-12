Millie Bobby Brown's Tattoos: All We Know About The Damsel Star's Inked Body Arts

Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, has captured fans' attention not just for her acting pro

wess but also for her evolving collection of tiny tattoos. While Millie Bobby Brown’s famous "011" ink pays homage to her character, she's added more delicate designs over the years. From a cowboy hat on her inner arm to fresh ink debuted at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere, Brown's preference for dainty and fine-line tattoos is evident.

During an interview with Wired in November 2022, Brown told the outlet, “I have seven tattoos. I have one on my back of flowers, one on my ribs, one here (pointing at her hip) and another one on my foot.” With placements ranging from her collarbone to her back, Millie Bobby Brown’s tattoos offers inspiration for those seeking subtle yet meaningful body art. Additionally, she opened up to MTV in March 2021 about how her fans have not been very accepting about her growth, “Being a young girl, people watch you grow up, right? And they’ve almost become invested in your growth and your journey, but they aren’t ready to accept the fact that you’re growing up.”

She further admitted that she faced backlash, “I wear a crop top and people are like, ‘She’s 10.’ Or I wear an outfit to an award so and they’re like, ‘She looks 50.’ No, it’s because you’ve watched me since I was 10. That’s why you think that. They’re not accepting it. I’ve completely accepted it. You know, I’m ready. And it’s kind of like, I have 50 million people like my parents and they’re like, ‘NO!’ And my parents are like, ‘Yay! Thank God, you’re 17!'”

Advertisement

Brown further added, “I’m not going to be playing those young girls anymore. I want to evolve and I don’t want this industry to hold me back from evolving and telling stories that I feel like I have to go with my age, you know?”

Learn more about the meaning behind Brown tattoos here.

ALSO READ: 10 Most Popular Millie Bobby Brown Movies And TV Shows Amid The Release Of Damsel

What tattoos does Millie Bobby Brown have?

1. Butterflies

In a July 2023 Instagram photo, Millie Bobby Brown showcased her latest tattoo addition, two delicate butterflies on her hip.

2. Cowboy Hat

In a September 2023 Instagram post, Millie Bobby Brown shared a snapshot featuring herself and her fiancé, Jacob Hurley Bongiovi, seemingly at a restaurant. Amidst the picture-perfect moment, eagle-eyed fans noticed a subtle addition to Milli Bobby Brown's tattoo collection, a tiny cowboy hat design adorning her upper right arm. While its significance remains undisclosed, the delicate nature of the ink aligns seamlessly with the rest of her intricate body art.

3. 011

Millie Bobby Brown, famed for her portrayal of Eleven in Stranger Things, recognized the significance of her character and chose to commemorate it with body art. Mimicking her on-screen persona, Milli Bobby Brown "011" tattoo on her wrist, mirroring the branding her character received from a clandestine government organization. This subtle yet meaningful 011 tattoo serves as a constant reminder of her pivotal role in the hit series and resonates deeply with fans who associate her closely with the iconic character and her journey within the show's narrative.

4. Heart

While easily missed on the red carpet, Millie Bobby Brown’s subtle heart tattoo adorning her collarbone leaves a lasting impression. Even Millie tattoo artist couldn't help but marvel at its presence, jokingly acknowledging the intricacy of the design. Positioned beneath her left shoulder, the tiny heart remains a mysterious yet endearing addition to Milli Bobby Brown's tattoo collection. Though its significance remains unconfirmed, heart tattoos typically symbolize love or passion, adding a touch of charm to Brown's ensemble and sparking curiosity among fans about its personal meaning to the young star.

Advertisement

5. Rose

In addition to the subtle heart tattoo on her collarbone, Millie Bobby Brown also boasts another emblem of love, a rose inked on her back. Shared in a September 2022 Instagram post by her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, the intricate design graces the left side of her back, near her rib cage. Though Millie Bobby Brown tattoo of rose hasn't disclosed its timing or significance, its presence adds to the allure of her body art collection. Prominently displayed in a charming post by Bongiovi, the rose stands as a symbol of beauty and affection, enhancing Brown's captivating persona both on and off-screen.

6. Ruth

In November 2022, Millie Bobby Brown unveiled a poignant tribute with a new ribcage tattoo at the premiere of Enola Holmes 2. Donning a stunning Louis Vuitton gown, she revealed the name "Ruth" delicately etched along her right ribcage. This heartfelt Millie Bobby Brown’s tattoo is believed to honor her late grandmother, Ruth, who succumbed to Alzheimer's Disease in November 2020. Brown's Instagram posts reflect her emotional journey, expressing, “Alzheimer’s is evil. Its cruel. Taking away someone’s ability to remember memories and then how to function like a human being. It’s so hard to sit there and watch.”

She also admitted that her grandmother had COVID-19 during her time of passing. The actress wrote on her social media, “I couldn’t come home to give u one last snuggle because of Covid-19 so FaceTime was all that we had. I sang to you as much as my voice could take it, even when u were sleeping. These are memories ill never forget.”

ALSO READ: I Feel Like Female Version Of Tom Cruise': Millie Bobby Brown On Doing Her Own Stunts In Damsel