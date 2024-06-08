Mina Starsiak Recalls 'Last Two' Seasons Of Good Bones Were 'Really Hard'; Rules Out Return On Show

Mina Starsiak Hawk isn't eager to return to Good Bones, but for a million dollars, she might reconsider. Hawk starred with her mother, Karen E Laine, on the HGTV show, renovating homes in Indianapolis. The series ended last October after eight seasons.

Mina Starsiak opens up about the tough times in the last two seasons of Good Bones

Recently, on her Mina AF podcast, she opened up about the tough times during the last two seasons, saying, “The last two seasons were really, really hard emotionally and mentally, financially and physically as well.”

She felt the pressure of deadlines and the financial burden, noting, “It was all my money. It was my family’s money. It was my business’s success.”

Hawk has been honest about her struggles, revealing last August that she wasn't “in a great place” with her mother or brother Tad. She reiterated this to People, saying that during Season 8, she and her mother faced some of their most challenging times.

In her latest podcast episode, she admitted that she eventually couldn’t handle the stakes, the growing projects, and the risks. While she would love to do another show, she emphasized, “If [she] could find a way to do it with a balance that was healthier.”

Mina Starsiak reveals why it's not the right decision to return to Good Bones

Recalling a show idea similar to Good Bones, Starsiak explained her reluctance, saying, “I just think it would be a really bad decision for me, like, mentally and emotionally, let alone financially, to kinda get back in that place.”

She continued, “They were like, ‘Yeah, but you’ll get paid.’ And I said, ‘There’s not enough money in the world that would put me in the place I was a year ago, because it was that bad.'”

However, she admitted, “And that’s probably a lie. If someone was like, ‘I’ll give you a million dollars an episode,’ and I had to go back to that place for a year, but I’d be set for the rest of my life, maybe that would be worth it… There’s no realistic amount of money that I think would be worth it to struggle as hard as I was struggling. And I think that’s very hard for people to understand — how much I was in, like, a really bad place.”

Good Bones is streaming on Discovery+ and Max.

