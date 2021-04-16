  1. Home
Minari: Heartwarming film generates Oscar buzz as Twitter fans RAVE about feature; Here’s what netizens said

As Minari gets rave reviews from fans and critics alike, we look at what Twitter has to say about the painfully beautiful film.
Minari: Heartwarming film generates Oscar buzz as Twitter fans RAVE about feature; Here's what netizens said
Korean film Minari was recently released and it’s all everyone is talking about. Starring Steven Yeun, Youn Yuh-jung, Alan S. Kim and Han Ye-Ri in the lead, the film has already generated Oscar buzz and left fans in awe. For those who are unfamiliar with the film, the plot follows a Korean American family who moves to an Arkansas farm in search of its own American dream. Amidst the challenges of this new life in the strange and rugged Ozarks, they discover the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.

 

Before you go ahead and watch this achingly beautiful movie, scroll down to see what Twitterati had to say about the feature. While one Twitter user said: “Wonderful, just bl**dy wonderful! So achingly beautiful it breaks your d*mn heart! Superbly confident directing by #LeeIsaacChung, no easy cliches, just nuance, aided by edit & music. Cast, all *great* (no noms for Patton or esp #YeriHan?!) Perfect, heartmelting ending.” 

 

Another added: “heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time. family dynamics shown in such vulnerable aspects, the kind of film to touch something deep within you. #minari.”

 

A fan even wrote: “This was the best movie of 2020 and one of my all time favorites. #Minari,” and another said: “I thought director Lee Isaac Chung did a fantastic job with Minari, I was especially impressed with the blocking in this movie and how every shot between Steven Yeun and Yeri Han spoke of their relationship, Lee Isaac Chung also wrote the film, so two thumbs up there! #Minari”

 

