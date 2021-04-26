Oscars 2021: Minari 's Youn Yuh-jung terms her first Oscars experience as exciting and very strange

Minari's Youn Yuh-jung has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her outstanding role in Minari at Oscars 2021.

Minari, written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung has made its way into the Oscar 2021 nominations and the team could not be more excited. The movie, which features Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-jung, and Will Patton is based on the life of a family of South Korean immigrants, who try to build a life for themselves in the rural United States during the 1980s.

Team Minari has already walked the red carpet at the most prestigious awards ceremony this evening and they are keeping their fingers crossed for that big win that just might be theirs tonight. The movie has been nominated in many categories including the much-coveted Best Picture category. Youn Yuh-jung spoke during the Oscar pre-show to E! and said that her experience today has been “exciting and strange.”

She added that it is a very historic moment for her as she is the first Korean woman to be nominated for the Oscars in the Best Supporting Actress category and that this being a very famous awards ceremony, it is a very exciting time in her life. Yuh-jung also said that she formed a great bond with the entire cast, during the shoot of the movie and that they were all like a family. Understandably, Yuh-jung said that she is under a lot of stress and that she feels like she is competing for her country at the Olympics!

The much-awaited Oscars 2021 awards ceremony is an in-person event this year and is expected to be attended by a handful of stars, many of who have already walked the red carpet tonight. Stay tuned for all the action!

