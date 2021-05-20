Minari's Alan Kim had the CUTEST reaction after meeting Emma Stone at Cruella premiere

Minari star Alan Kim recently had a major star-struck moment as he met Emma Stone at the Cruella premiere.

Minari's beloved star, Alan Kim was recently spotted attending Disney's Cruella premiere in Los Angeles. Kim along with his family attended the red carpet event and soon also took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the event. It seemed like a dream come true for the young actor as he completely flipped after meeting the film's lead, Emma Stone at the premiere event.

The 9-year-old star shared a picture of himself and his sister, Alyssa Kim posing with the Academy Award winner who stars as Disney's villain Cruella de Vil in the upcoming film. It was clear from Kim's caption that he was completely star-struck after meeting Stone. Sharing some adorable pictures, Alan wrote, "Aww! It was real!! I met @emmastone and @dararenee @kirbyhowellbaptiste it was so amazing and I could not believe that I actually saw them!!"

Apart from Emma Stone, Alan also posed with the film's other cast members including Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Dara Reneé. The Minari star also went on to explain in his Instagram post about how he got to attend the premiere event given the current COVID-19 restrictions in place. He wrote, "We did a COVID test and only the negative result people got to go in!!" From the pictures shared by Kim, it looked like the actor had a lot of fun attending the Disney premiere.

As for Emma Stone, the red carpet appearance marked her first outing since welcoming a baby with her boyfriend Dave McCary. Not only that, but the Cruella premiere also became one of the first premiere event of sorts amid the pandemic era as the cast and crew members along with a handful of audience members were in attendance.

