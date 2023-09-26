'Mind y'alls business': Keke Palmer takes a page out of Beyoncé's book in response to her relationship status with Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer recently had a conversation with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, where they delved into various aspects of her life, including her relationship with Darius Jackson and their shared son, Leodis.

Keke Palmer gave a vague response about her relationship status

In a surprising turn of events, just last month, Keke and Darius were seen together, celebrating Keke's 30th birthday on Instagram Live and attending Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. This raised eyebrows as they had reportedly broken up not long before these public appearances.

When questioned about the status of their relationship, Keke chose to take a page out of Beyoncé's playbook and responded, "Yes, life is good, I have nothing but gratitude honestly, seriously." When pressed for more details, she humorously said, "You know, I'm gonna take a page out of my girl Beyoncé's book, mind y'alls business."

This response came in the wake of their breakup, which occurred after Darius Jackson publicly criticized Keke for her outfit at an Usher concert in July. A source confirmed their separation with Entertainment Tonight, explaining that, "Keke and Darius called it quits shortly after he called her out on Twitter for her outfit at the Usher concert. Keke is focusing on her work and her 6-month-old son," the source added, "The actor and Darius have been co-parenting, but for now, they aren’t together."

Speculation about a possible reconciliation arose when Jackson went live on Instagram during a birthday dinner he arranged for Keke on her milestone 30th birthday, which fell on August 26. During the dinner, Keke expressed her gratitude saying, "D, thank you for taking me out on my birthday as always, I know it's not always my birthday but you always take me out. But I just thank you for making it special for my birthday, that's so sweet." Darius also conveyed his birthday wishes to Keke via Twitter, celebrating her uniqueness and wishing her joy and success in her thirties. This gesture added to the intrigue surrounding their relationship status.

Keke Palmer shared experience as a mother

Although Keke chooses to maintain privacy regarding her relationship with Darius, she is vocal about her experience as a mother. When asked about motherhood, she shared that it has been an empowering journey. She marveled, "Just being a mom. The process of birthing a child and just knowing, 'Hey I did that.' And this person loves me forever. It just gives you a feeling I can't describe. It's difficult, right? But I cannot spend a night without him. He's right there with me, my best buddy. I just need him by my side."

Keke, who is currently on tour, reassured the hosts that her son, Leo, accompanies her during her music performances. While he may not attend every show due to the loudness, he patiently waits backstage for her to finish her stage appearances.

