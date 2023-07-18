Mind Your Business: Britney Spears and Will.i.am tease new music after 10 years; Fans say 'Break the Internet'

Britney Spears has remained one of the most talked about celebrities in the music industry ever since the 2000s. Be it her rise to pop music royalty, her tumultuous relationship with the media, her conservatorship, or her personal life. The singer's last album was released eight years ago and fans have been waiting to stream new music by Spears for a while.

The 41-year-old pop star is working with rapper Will.i.am once again, 10 years after their first music collaboration and netizens cannot seem to keep calm. The singers teased their upcoming new track through their social media and here's how fans reacted to it.

Mind Your Business: Britney Spears and Will.i.am tease new music

The 48-year-old producer took to his social media accounts on Monday, July 17, to tease the new song titled Mind Your Business. The 16-second-long clip features the rapper and Spears crooning, "You are now, now rocking with Will.i.am and Britney bitch. Mind your business bitch." The screen then showed Will.i.am x Britney written over Tomorrow. "Uh oh!!! This summer is about to be hot!!!" he captioned the post on his Instagram account.

He posted the same clip on his Twitter with the caption, "UH OH!!! You are now NOW rocking with Will.i.am and @britneyspears... [fire emojis] #MindYourBusiness." According to the video, the song will release on July 18. The two first last collaborated in 2013 on the song Scream & Shout. Spears released her last album titled Glory in 2016.

A source previously told The Sun, "Britney and Will have a huge amount of love and respect for each other and really trust each other's musical judgment. Will has long been Britney's number one supporter and he wants to see her succeed." They added, "Both of them are excited to be releasing this surprise track and they know fans will love it."

Reactions to Mind Your Business by Britney Spears and Will.i.am

Meanwhile, fans were excited about this new track and they made it very clear. One user wrote, "BREAK THE INTERNET." Another said, "omg scream & shout pt. 2 incoming to save the summer [crying face emoji] [heart on fire emoji." A third commented, "Gimme. Gimme. MORE.[clapping hands emoji]." A fifth replied, "THE PRINCESS OF POP IS COMING [fire emoji] [heart eyes emoji]." Sam Asghari, Spears' husband, commented shocked face emojis while Paris Hilton said, "#Sliving Icons [heart eyes emoji] [fire emojis]."

