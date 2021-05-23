Mindy Kaling addresses engagement rumours; Requests media to ‘Normalize unmarried women wearing rings’

The Office actress Mindy Kaling finally broke her silence on the engagement rumours that have been making rounds since last week. Scroll down to see what she said.

The Office actress Mindy Kaling has been in the news the past week after she was spotted wearing a ring, on that finger! Now, the actress and comedian is finally breaking her silence on the buzz. If you missed it, last week, Kaling, 41, while stepping out of Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger. After the photos went viral, many people started to speculate that Mindy is engaged. However, Mindy recently took to Twitter to squash all the speculation. “Normalize unmarried women wearing rings on their ring finger without a hubbub,” Mindy tweeted.

In other news, Mindy has been keeping busy, back in October 2020 the actress announced that she had welcomed her second child. Mindy opened up about the happy news during a virtual appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “I got something I rarely get these days, which is some good news, which, if you wouldn’t mind sharing with our audience, I think they’d be thrilled to find out. Something extraordinary that nobody knows up until this moment,” Stephen teased.

Mindy replied, “Yes! I’m telling it for the first time now. It feels so strange. I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3.” “No one even knew you were pregnant!” Stephen responded. Mindy replied, “I know! This is news to a lot of people. It’s true.” Mindy revealed that the baby boy’s name is Spencer!

