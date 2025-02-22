Mindy Kaling and Kate Hudson's New Show Gets Netflix in Trouble? Find Out Why Pepperdine University Sued the Streamer
The university alleges trademark infringement, claiming the show's fictional basketball team closely resembles its own Waves program.
Pepperdine University has filed a lawsuit against Netflix and Warner Bros., accusing them of trademark infringement over the new sports comedy Running Point. The Malibu-based Christian university claims the show’s fictional basketball team, the Los Angeles Waves, misappropriates its brand, including its name, colors, and logo.
In a statement released Thursday, Pepperdine argued that the logo used in Running Point “bears a striking resemblance” to its well-established Waves athletics program. The school also pointed out the use of the number “37,” which is closely tied to its history and mascot.
Beyond trademark concerns, Pepperdine expressed discomfort with the show’s mature content, including “explicit content, substance use, nudity, and profanity,” which it says are inconsistent with the university’s Christian values and reputation.
The university claims it attempted multiple times to resolve the issue amicably, but Netflix and Warner Bros. have refused to take corrective action.
Running Point, created by Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen, follows Isla Gordon (played by Kate Hudson) as she takes over her family’s basketball franchise, the Los Angeles Waves, following a scandal involving her brother. The series is set to premiere on Netflix on Feb. 27.
With the lawsuit now public, Pepperdine is seeking legal action to protect its brand. As Running Point prepares for its debut, the legal battle could shape how intellectual property rights are handled in fictional sports storytelling.