Mindy Kaling attendes Taylor Swift's Era's Tour; says the singer 'did her bejeweled thing

Mindy Kaling joined the Swifties recently, fangirling over the ever-iconic Taylor Swift. The pop star is on the biggest tour of her life, which has been pulling in a large group of fans, as well as many celebrities, one of them last night was the former The Office actor. Kaling posted an elated message on her Instagram, channeling her inner Swiftie. Here's what she said.

Mindy Kaling attends Taylor Swift's Era's Tour

On Friday, the 44-year-old took to Instagram to fangirl over Taylor Swift. Kaling posted a carousel of photos showing her and her friends having an absolute blast at the Era's concert at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium on Thursday. She wrote, "The first night of the LA Eras tour was everything!" The actress paid homage to the opening act of the concert saying, "@haimtheband set the tone by destroying in their hometown."

Kaling went on to praise Swift for her performance and wondered how she knew the lyrics to all her songs. She explained, "Then @taylorswift, well, did her bejeweled thing and 70,000 of us were like “how can we know every single lyric to 5 hours of songs?”. There were no highlights. It was all highlight”. There were no highlights. It was all highlight." The actress teased, "Just be happy I’m not posting the video @katelinden took of me screaming along to “Delicate”. Thank you Tree and Taylor!"

Mindy Kaling shares tit-bits of footage from the Era's Tour

Kaling's series of photos from the night began with a cheerful picture of her standing in front of the stage, proudly showing off the colorful wristbands and bracelets. In another snapshot, the actress took a selfie with a group of friends. She also shared a couple of videos of Taylor Swift performing Love Story and Bad Blood on stage. In another short video, Swift is seen candidly talking to the crowd, explaining, "I've been playing shows sort of as a coping mechanism my whole life since I was about 12 years old."

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has been the talk of the town because of her massively hot Era's tour and new album release, Speak Now: Taylor's Version.

