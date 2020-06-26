  1. Home
Mindy Kaling brings in 41st birthday with a ‘very special’ glimpse into her life with her daughter

Mindy Kaling celebrated her 41st birthday with her adorable daughter and shared a rare glimpse of the “very special” day on social media. Scroll ahead to know the details.
9846 reads Mumbai Updated: June 26, 2020 01:17 pm
In honor of her 41st birthday, Mindy Kaling shares a rare snapshot into life at home with her little girl.
Mindy Kaling enjoyed her 41st birthday in quarantine. On June 25, a day after the actress celebrated her special day, Mindy shared a rare sneak peek into her life at home with her 2-year-old daughter, Katherine Kaling. The Mindy Project actress took to Instagram to share a picture of the mother-daughter duo holding hands as they took a walk outside, Kaling captioned the image as, "A very special morning breakfast; Birthday morning."

 

Mindy has shared only a handful of photos of her daughter since giving birth in 2017, whom she lovingly calls Kit. She explained her decision to privately parent in a 2019 interview with Glamour, sharing, "It's really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about. That's a boundary, but it's a very small boundary. Everything else I really don't have any issue sharing."

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A very special birthday morning breakfast.

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

The Office alum also touched on Katherine being raised by a single parent and its impact on her professional life. "She just has me," Mindy added. "I know at some point I will have to do less because it's not like there's a dad at home picking up some of the slack. I think that's another reason I work so hard; because I know that when she gets a little bit older, I want to be able to take off more time to spend with her."

 

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes for ‘Queen’ Mindy Kaling on her birthday: Can't wait to be on set together

 

Aside from celebrating with Katherine, Mindy documented all the birthday messages and gestures she received from friends, including Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Mindy thanked the couple for sending her a bouquet of "magnificent flowers." She wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Mwah! Can't wait to see you guys!!"

