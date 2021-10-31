Mindy Kaling channels ‘female comedy legends’ for Halloween; Reese Witherspoon REACTS

This Halloween, Mindy Kaling is offering up a slew of memorable looks. The 42-year-old actress celebrated the fun-filled holiday early on Friday by wearing a variety of themed costumes to commemorate fellow comedic trailblazers. "So I live for Halloween costumes. This year I decided to dress as a few female comedy legends in some of their iconic lewks," The Office alum wrote alongside the post. "Can you guess who I am???"

Check out her post here:

However, Kaling can be seen costumed as Amber Ruffin and Ali Wong in the first two shots, before showing off outfits portraying Julia Louis Dreyfus' Selina Meyer, Issa Rae's Issa Dee, and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods in subsequent photos. Interestingly, in the comments section, Witherspoon, 45, correctly guessed each of Kaling's decked-out costumes, while Wong, 39, reacted, writing, "WHAAAAAA???!!!! Ruffin also chimed in, adding, "You are a sweet little honey beeeeeeeee!," while Rae, 36, reacted enthusiastically and wrote, "I don't think you understand!

Meanwhile, as per PEOPLE, Kaling's Elle Woods outfit — replete with her own rendition of the character's beloved dog Bruiser — is spot-on, especially given that the actress is currently working on the third edition of the Legally Blonde film trilogy. On Instagram, the mother of two stated that she will start penning the screenplay for the third film in May 2020.

As per PEOPLE, Kaling is co-writing the rom-com sequel with Emmy-winning scribe Dan Goor (The Daily Show, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Parks and Recreation, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which he co-created).

