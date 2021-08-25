Mindy Kaling, Ciara & more share sweet tribute to Kobe Bryant on late athlete’s 43rd birthday

Vanessa Bryant recently took to social media to remember her late husband and basketball legend Kobe Bryant on his birthday yesterday. The 39-year-old posted a teary message for Kobe on what would’ve been his 43rd birthday. “Happy birthday, Papi. Te Amo por siempre. Amor Eterno. 43,” Vanessa wrote, calling Kobe her “eternal love” while sharing a throwback photo of them kissing.

Kobe‘s daughter Natalia also took to Instagram to pay tribute to her dad on his birthday. “Happy Birthday Daddy” Natalia, 18, wrote along with a photo of Kobe holding her as a baby.

Apart from Kobe’s family, actress Mindy Kaling also remembered the fallen star by sharing a photo of her 3-year-old daughter Katherine in the late NBA superstar’s jersey. “Happy birthday Kobe. I’m reminded of your impact daily. For instance, here is a picture of my daughter at ballet when she refused to take off your jersey and put on her leotard and tutu,” Mindy wrote in the caption.

Ciara also shared an image of the late athlete and wrote: “Happy Birthday @kobeBryant Celebrating You every day! Grateful for the inspiration you continually give us, and how you Love Your Queens! Forever in our hearts. #8 #24 Forever.”

Kobe passed away in January 2020 alongside one of his daughters, Gianna, 13, and other passengers. He is survived by his wife Vanessa and their daughter Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2.

