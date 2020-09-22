  1. Home
Mindy Kaling dishes out details about film with Priyanka Chopra, says would love to work with Deepika, Sonam

Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined hands last year and looks like they have officially taken the first step in their project. Check out details below.
Mumbai
Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra's new film. Mindy Kaling dishes out details about film with Priyanka Chopra, says would love to work with Deepika, Sonam.
Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined hands last year and sent fans into a tizzy as talks about their upcoming project went viral. The duo soon got to work and looks like they have officially taken the first step in their project. In fact, in her latest chat, Mindy also dished out a few details about the project which may excite fans in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. 

Speaking about working with PeeCee, Mindy said, "Priyanka is so smart. It's been wonderful working with her." She then revealed that their upcoming film will be see a mix of two contrasting cultures come together. Mindy said, "I just finished the script. The movie takes place in New York and India. She and I have such a funny dynamic in it, I can't wait to make it." 

Miny's last project, Netflix's Never Have I Ever was a big hit, and her next project with Priyanka is keenly being looked at. The film will reportedly revolve around a big fat Indian wedding and will be a comedy drama. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ready for a new show! Recommendations? And go!

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

Mindy, a Bollywood lover, also said that her dream team involves working with Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor. "I would love to work with Sonam Kapoor or Deepika Padukone. They're both so talented," the actress, director and producer confessed.

Would you love to see Mindy Kaling join hands with Bollywood? Let us know in the comments below.  

Credits :IANSGetty Images

