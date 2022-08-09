Mindy Kaling enjoys 'dreamy dosas' at Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant; Latter reacts

Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant Sona has been a hotspot for celebrities who want to indulge themselves in Indian food and while we have seen several of them making a visit there, recently Mindy Kaling shared a new post as she gorged on some Indian food at the New York City joint. Taking to her Instagram to share a story from the same, Mindy also tagged Chopra to thank her.

Sharing a selfie from the restaurant where she was accompanied by her friend, the Never Have I Ever creator wrote, "dreamy dosas, kofta korma, chaat and so much more at @sona. Love you @priyankachopra. Now I need your home goods!" In the photo shared by Mindy, she was seen posing alongside a stunning plate of dosa. Priyanka Chopra soon responded to Kaling's post.

Re-posting Mindy's story on her Instagram account, Chopra wrote, "Love you and your continuous support." Chopra and Kaling are known to be close and the duo are also collaborating on a project together where the duo will be playing the role of cousins.

Check out Mindy Kaling's post here:

Previously, in an interview with Forbes, Kaling spoke about the film and said, "I have this movie with Priyanka Chopra, she’s Punjabi Indian from India and I’m an Indian American Bengali girl from the East Coast. It’s so different and that’s what makes our dynamic so fun together."

As for the amazing food at Chopra's New York restaurant, Priyanka's husband, Nick Jonas is an equally massive fan of the Indian food served there and last year during his visit there, the singer tucked into a hearty feast consisting of Goan fish curry, kofta korma and dhaba dal tadka and more.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra says Mindy Kaling, Riz Ahmed have 'pushed the envelope' for South Asian artists in a big way