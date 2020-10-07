Mindy Kaling OPENS UP on her experience of writing script for Reese Witherspoon's film Legally Blonde 3; Watch

Mindy Kaling recently spoke about her experience working on the Legally Blonde 3 script that will feature Reese Witherspoon in her iconic role as Elle Woods.

Mindy Kaling has opened up about the status of Legally Blonde 3, which she’s writing the script for. During her interview with Good Morning America, the 41-year-old actress dished on reviving the series with lead character Elle Woods, played by Reese Witherspoon, and just how the job came about. “I was nervous because the movie is so iconic,” Mindy admitted.

“But then I thought, ‘It’d be really fun to see that character in her 40s. What is Elle Woods dealing with as a 41-year-old woman?’” She adds that “it’s been really funny to write. And I’m working on it with my friend Dan [Goor], and I think it’s going to be a great movie for Reese and people are going to love to see her in this part.”

As far as how the job came about, it happened while Mindy was quoting the movie to Reese. “I’d been working with her on a couple of movies and we’ve been friends for a while. And I have always quoted the movies to her. I was that annoying friend that would be like, ‘Bend and snap’ to her,” she said. “And [Reese] asked me, ‘You know, I’d really love to revisit this character.’”

In case you missed it, Mindy was first attached to the project earlier this year. In May, it was revealed that Mindy and Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor had signed on to write the upcoming movie, according to Deadline. It was first revealed two years ago that a third Legally Blonde movie was in the works and two other writers had written a script. Instead of Kaling and Goor giving that script a revamp, they are going to write an entirely new one.

