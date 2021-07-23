Mindy Kaling REACTS to backlash over her Scooby Doo role; People not happy with Velma’s East Asian descent

Actress, comedian, and writer Mindy Kaling recently addressed backlash over her role as the beloved “Scooby-Doo” character Velma in a new spinoff series. During a recent appearance on the show Late Night With Seth Meyers, Mindy admitted getting criticised for the role, while people were okay with her being the voice of Velma, they drew the line when they realized Velma was going to be of East Asian descent. Kaling told Meyers, “People were not happy. There were a lot of ‘so not Velma’ tweets. First of all, I didn’t know that she elicited such strong reactions, in either direction. She’s such a great character, she’s so smart. And I just couldn’t understand how people couldn’t imagine a really smart, nerdy girl with terrible eyesight and loved to solve mysteries could not be Indian," she said.

Mindy further said, “Like, there are Indian nerds. It shouldn’t be a surprise to people. It really made me think, Okay, we’ve got to be really careful with this character, which we will be because we really love her and she’s going to have great adventures.”

Just yesterday, the 42-year-old appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week and spoke about her iconic role of Kelly Kapoor in The Office. Reflecting that it’s been nearly a decade since the show ended, she said she’s still receiving paychecks from re-runs of the show. “The checks are still pretty good, they’re pretty good,” Mindy shared, before joking that she only became rich “five years ago.” She added that the checks aren’t “buy a house good. But they’re like, help pay for your kid’s education good.”

