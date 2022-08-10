Mindy Kaling reacts to rumours about B. J. Novak being the father of her children

Mindy Kaling is a single mother to two gorgeous kids, Katherine and Spencer. Ever since the writer-comedian welcomed her two children, fans have been curious to know who the father of the children is and particularly have been speculating that it is her longtime friend B.J. Novak. In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Kaling addressed the same.

While speaking to the magazine, Mindy revealed that the rumour about Novak being the father of children "doesn't bother her." She said, "He's the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship — and so far [the rumours haven't] affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or BJ. If that's what is going to be titillating to people, I'll take it."

Mindy had previously spoken about Novak's role as the godparent and revealed in a Good Morning America interview how he was in their pandemic pod and would visit them. She also maintained that he is great with kids and hence it was "really nice" to have him around during the pandemic time.

Kaling and Novak first met while working on The Office. The duo went on to date on and off between 2004 and 2007 before ultimately calling it quits. Despite their breakup, the two have remained close and over the years, we have seen them come out in support of each other at various events including red carpet premieres. Previously while talking about their relationship, Novak had told People that it was a complicated friendship.

