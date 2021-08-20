Mindy Kaling REVEALS a co star once asked her to lose 15 pounds; Recalls incident as ‘really devastating’

Actress, producer and comedian Mindy Kaling recently looked back at some past experiences which helped shaped her career. Looking back at her 25-year-old self, Mindy revealed that once, one of her co-writers on the show suggested making a joke about how her character could lose 15 pounds. “This is my greatest insecurity and someone just called it out,” she said on Good Morning America adding that it was “really devastating.”

Kaling didn’t name the show but did say: “I had a reckoning where I’m like, ‘People are scrutinizing [me], and not only are they scrutinizing [me], they’re verbalizing their displeasure with how I look because I don’t look a certain way. That kind of dissonance has really affected so much of what I write about [and] the kind of characters I play,” Kaling continued. “Almost all of those kinds of things [in my work] come from something really real,” she added.

Speaking about Hollywood’s obsession with thin women, Kaling said: “On TV, if you were really thin, then you could be the lead. Otherwise, you had to be like 250 pounds, and you had to be the slapstick comic relief. But what was crazy, what was left out, is just like this range of people which is a majority of American women over the age of 24. What if you’re like a size 12 and you want to just live your life and look cute and date? At that time, when I wrote Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? in 2011 it was like a no man’s land. That has really changed, I think.”

Since then, Kaling has worked on shows like Never Have I Ever amongst others!

