Mindy Kaling reveals how she’s still making money from The Office; Jokes she only became rich 5 years ago

Actress, comedian and writer Mindy Kaling recently revealed that she’s still making money from one of her first few albeit iconic roles in The Office. The 42-year-old actress who essayed the role of Kelly Kapoor on the show appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week and spoke about the show. Reflecting that it’s been nearly a decade since the show ended, she said she’s still receiving paychecks from re-runs of the show.

“The checks are still pretty good, they’re pretty good,” Mindy shared, before joking that she only became rich “five years ago.” She added that the checks aren’t “buy a house good. But they’re like, help pay for your kid’s education good.” In addition to starring on the show, Mindy was also a writer on the program. She also recalled one of her pet peeves of the set – the temperature! “We used to keep The Office set very cold,” Mindy shared. “It was, like, 60 degrees and I remember not being able to do anything about that. It’s just a little cold.”

In other news, last year, Mind revealed she’s a mom for the second time! The 41-year-old The Mindy Project actress revealed she secretly gave birth to her second child in 2020. Mindy opened up about the happy news during a virtual appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which aired in October. Mindy said, “I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3.” “No one even knew you were pregnant!” Stephen responded. Mindy replied, “I know! This is news to a lot of people. It’s true.”

