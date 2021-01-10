Mindy Kaling REVEALS new deets about Reese Witherspoon starrer Legally Blonde 3; Can’t wait for fans to see it

Mindy Kaling recently opened up about Legally Blonde 3, what she’s most excited about, and her experience working on the iconic film franchise.

Mindy Kaling recently opened up and revealed some details about her new project, Legally Blonde 3! The Office alum spoke to Access Hollywood and revealed how excited she is to be a part of the iconic film which she is co-writing the script for. She told the tabloid that she personally a fan of the Legally Blonde franchise and loves Reese Witherspoon’s character Elle Woods in the film. She then recalled the time when Reese approached Kaling with the offer to co-write the script, and she remembered being ecstatic about the opportunity.

She then dropped hints that the duo has worked on something extraordinary and said that the team couldn’t wait for fans to see what they have written for Elle Woods at 40. She added that she is most excited about fans comparing Reese’s character Elle Woods at 40 to back then when she was 21. The iconic franchise film is currently slated to release in May 2022.

If you missed it, back in October, Mindy Kaling opened up about her experience working on Legally Blonde 3. During her interview with Good Morning America, the 41-year-old actress dished on reviving the series with lead character Elle Woods, played by Reese Witherspoon, and just how the job came about. “I was nervous because the movie is so iconic,” Mindy admitted. She then added that the script was a funny one to write and she loved working with her longtime pal Dan Goor and Reese Witherspoon on the project.

