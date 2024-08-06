Mindy Kaling Reveals She Had a Crush on THIS TV Show Character; Find Out

Recently, Mindy Kaling signed up for the Threads app on Instagram, making her debut on the platform with an interesting method of interacting with her followers. The 45-year-old actor has embraced Threads as a way to interact more intimately and directly with her audience. She has been demonstrating her love for shows by participating in conversations about vintage television series via text and voice notes.

In her early interactions, Kaling asked her followers to share their favorite comfort shows, demonstrating her genuine interest in understanding what television means to her audience. She praised Threads as a platform that encourages meaningful conversations and allows users to discuss TV shows that have had a long-lasting impact.

In one particularly noteworthy exchange, a follower stated that the show Generation had helped them through hard times, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, Kaling expressed her own admiration for the show. She revealed her personal connection to it by stating that she had always wished to be Marina Sirtis's character, Deanna Troi.

Moreover, Kaling considered how much she admired Hugh Laurie, who played the lead in the Sense and Sensibility adaptation by Jane Austen. She mentioned how much of an influence Laurie's performance in the historical drama and his part in House had on her.

Kaling recalled being awestruck every time she saw Laurie at award shows; this was made even more intense by Laurie's co-starring role on The Office and her affinity for characters with dark, grumpy personalities.

In addition to these confessions, Kaling talked about her favorite television shows from recent years, such as The X-Files, 30 Rock, and Gilmore Girls, which she found particularly interesting. She also mentioned her nostalgic feelings for older shows like Downton Abbey, Palm Royale, and Hacks.

She explained that these shows continued to provide her with comfort and a sense of familiarity. Furthermore, Kaling discussed the possibility of relaunching her fashion blog, Things I Bought and Loved, stating that she would be willing to do so if her audience showed enough interest.

