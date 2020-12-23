Mindy Kaling’s BFF BJ Novak to surprise her kids by posing as Santa; Former says ‘it might become a tradition’

Mindy Kaling recently revealed that her BFF and The Office co-star will be dressing up as Santa for her daughters on Christmas. Scroll down to see what else she said.

Mindy Kaling’s daughter Katherine Kaling is about to get a big surprise for Christmas this year. The three-year-old daughter of Mindy Kaling is getting a personal visit from Santa Claus this year, thanks to her godfather, and Mindy‘s BFF and The Office co-star, B.J. Novak. Mindy opened up about the plan in a video interview with designer Tory Burch. “When you have your own kids, you can kind of make stuff up and then just decide that you’re going to do that every single year,” Mindy explained.

She continued, revealing that B.J. will be donning a red suit for Kit‘s surprise. “This is the whole ruse that we’re going to do, and this might become a tradition,” she says. “Her godfather is B.J. Novak, and he is going to show up and go to our living room, where the tree is, in a Santa costume. Just so you know, we’re Hindu and B.J. is Jewish, so this is, like, cultural appropriation on our part.”

If you missed it, back in October, the 41-year-old The Mindy Project actress took to her account to take part in the viral “How It Started” meme challenge. Mindy took part in the challenge by sharing pictures of “How it started” during the early days on set of The Office versus “How it’s going” with a pic of herself looking stunning in a yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress from the 2020 Oscars. “So yeah, it’s going pretty well. How about you?” Mindy captioned the post. B.J., also 41, then took to the comments to react in the sweetest way ever, writing, “I like both.”

If you didn’t know, Mindy and B.J. dated on and off for a few years while working on The Office before splitting up for good in 2007. Despite breaking up, the two have remained super close over the years.

