Mindy Kaling weeps as Kamala Harris elected as Vice President of US; Jennifer Lopez BREAKS DOWN too

Kamala Harris made history with the US Presidential elections. As she takes charge as the Vice President of the United States of America, Mindy Kaling and Jennifer Lopez breakdown.

Unless you've been living under the rock, you would be aware that Joe Biden has won the US Elections. The Democratic leader has been elected to be the next President of the United States of America. While his victory is being celebrated, the world also celebrates Kamala Harris as the new Vice President of the country. She is the first female, first Black, first Indian-American and first Asian vice president-elect of the country. Her win has left Mindy Kaling emotional.

The international actress took to her Instagram to reveal that she is in tears courtesy Harris' victory. Sharing a picture of the new VP, the actress wrote, "Crying and holding my daughter, “look baby, she looks like us.” Several stars took to the comments section to reveal they are also as emotional as the star. From Olivia Munn to Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero, several stars showered Mindy with love using emoticons and messages.

Apart from Mindy, Jennifer Lopez was in tears as well. The singer shared a video on Instagram addressing the historic win and said, "So happy this morning. Echoing the words of everyone saying that we are headed toward a better day, a more united country, I’m just crying tears of joy."

"I hope that we all can come together and love each other and appreciate each other. It’s a new day," she added, fighting her tears. "They’re saying it’s time to heal deep wounds and come together. We are the United States of America, the greatest country on this planet," JLo said with emotions evident through her voice.

Speaking of Harris, Jennifer said, "History is being made today for all little girls who got loud across the world. It is an amazing, amazing day. God bless everybody," she concluded.

