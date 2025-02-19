Mindy Kaling’s Comedy Not Suitable for Work Lands at Hulu While She Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mindy Kaling's Not Suitable For Work, a half-hour, single-camera comedy, is officially arriving on Hulu. Warner Bros. Television is producing the project.

According to Deadline, Kaling is developing and executive producing the series under a newly renegotiated multi-year overall deal that the actress had just signed with Warner Bros. TV Group. Kaling has also just received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

Formerly titled Murray Hill, the series reportedly drew several bidders before securing a script-to-series deal at Hulu. Kaling's long-time writing partner, Charlie Grandy, will be the showrunner.

Kaling signed her Warner Bros. TV contract six years ago after leaving NBCUniversal. The deal at the time was said to be around $8.5 million annually. As her deal is up in May 2025, Warner Bros. TV Group acted early to lock in renewal and negotiated a multi-year extension last month.

Even with shifts in the entertainment landscape since the height of total deal expenditure in 2019, major studios still invest in established talent. Kaling has proven herself to be able to develop and produce several hit shows, making her worth as a primary creative asset. Under the new agreement, she will continue to develop and produce projects solely for Warner Bros. Television.

Since coming on board at Warner Bros. Discovery, Kaling has co-created Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls, Netflix's Running Point starring Kate Hudson, and now Not Suitable For Work. She also produced Max's animated series Velma and is behind the CBS multi-camera comedy in the works, Zarna.

Not Suitable For Work traces the lives of five driven twenty-somethings as they balance their work and private lives in New York City's Murray Hill neighborhood. The show is an extension of Kaling's youth-adult coming-of-age territory after already finding success with Never Have I Ever and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

It will be Kaling's third series for Hulu after The Mindy Project, which made the jump to the streamer from Fox after three seasons.

The series rounds out Hulu's expanding roster of comedies alongside Only Murders in the Building, Chad Powers, and the forthcoming Deli Boys, among others.

Apart from her new deal and a new show, Kaling, who is celebrating her Hollywood Walk of Fame star, is also known for The Office (2005-2013), No Strings Attached (2011), Monsters at Work (2021), and more.